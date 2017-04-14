Check out: Varun Dhawan is having a blast in London and he can’t get enough of it

It may be all work for Gen Y star Varun Dhawan yet when one is passionate about what they are doing it is no less than fun for them. As we had mentioned earlier, the actor is currently in London shooting for his father David Dhawan’s film Judwaa 2.

Talking about the film, we recently came across a glimpse of Varun Dhawan on social media where he was posing on the sets of the film. The pictures have gone viral on the web with the actor posing with members of crew as well as fans. Readers may be aware that the actor will be seen in a double role for the first time. Further, he will be playing Prem and Raja, both the roles inspired from its prequel which starred Salman Khan in the lead.

While the 90s blockbuster had Karisma Kapoor and Rambha playing leading ladies, this time around it is Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, it is being said that though the makers are planning to retain a similar storyline, the film, considering that it returns after two decades, will be set according to contemporary times.

In fact, the dual looks of Varun Dhawan were also unveiled recently on social media. While Taapsee had earlier joined the unit of Judwaa 2 to shoot for it, reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez recently flew to the England capital.

Judwaa 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is slated to release on September 29.