Check out: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff looks hot in bikini

Tiger Shroff made his way to film industry two years ago with Heropanti. The actor proved his mettle in the industry. Even his little sister Krishna Shroff has entered the industry but not as an actress yet. Krishna Shroff is currently working with her brother in Munna Michael as an assitant director.

While Krishna is not yet ready to take over Bollywood like her brother, she is pretty famous on her social media. Many times, she has made headlines for posting racy pictures. Recently, Krishna posted a picture in a bikini and oversized animal print sunglasses and captioned it, “Sun’s out, buns out.”

Krishna Shroff although is making her debut as an assistant director in Munna Michael, she looks pretty ready for the limelight as well. The film also stars newcomer Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Sabbir Khan directed film is scheduled to release on July 7 this year.