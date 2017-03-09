Check out: Taapsee Pannu is the geek chic on ‘Exhibit’ magazine cover

Taapsee Pannu had left us all star-struck with her on screen powerful acts in Pink and Baby. The actress has embraced all the opportunities from films to magazine covers, but this one is significant. It reveals a side of hers which, not many of us know about.

For the March edition of the ‘Exhibit’ magazine, Taapsee Pannu makes it as the cover girl. Given her career initially as a software professional, being on the cover of a renowned tech magazine was a highlight exposing her as not just an on-screen expert, but also, a techie when it comes to it. Taapsee Pannu captioned the cover as, “Grab your copies now. The software engineer inside me has been unleashed :)”

On the cover, Taapsee Pannu looks classy in a white dress with a fur jacket. Side parted tied hair and red lips bring out her professional look.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is gearing for the release of Baby’s prequel Naam Shabana which stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher among other. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film slated to release on March 31, 2017.