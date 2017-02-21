Check out: Sunny Leone meets Prince of Bahrain at London Fashion Week

Last seen in ‘Laila O Laila’ where she was shaking a leg with Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees, Sunny Leone is also a renowned fashion diva. The actress was recently spotted at London Fashion Week along with hubby Daniel Weber. During this beautiful evening, the actress also got an opportunity to meet royalty.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber were invited by none other than the Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Hamed Bin Ali Al Khalifa and the two were seen having a gala dinner with royal personalities. Talking about the same, the actress revealed that she met them through an agent who had mentioned that the Prince wanted to meet them.

Describing it as a rather informal light-hearted chatting session, the actress stated that they spoke in length about the Prince’s life, his country and life in Los Angeles amongst the others. The actress was thrilled to receive a gift from the Prince who presented her with a Stella Cartney Bag. Sunny Leone even took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the meeting including a collage.

As for the fashion show, the actress was in England to support her friend and popular designer Rocky S and she couldn’t stop appreciating the designer’s efforts.