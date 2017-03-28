Check out: Sunny Deol goes bare-chested in Manali

Known for his iconic roles and dialogues, Sunny Deol decided to make a comeback in Bollywood after a short sabbatical with the sequel to the action packed Ghayal. While the film did good business at the box office, the actor is now all set to launch his son Karan Deol with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film went on floor recently in Manali and Sunny took to social media to share some interesting pictures.

While he is known for the serious-kind of cinema, Sunny Deol flaunted his humourous side on Twitter when he shared this bare-chested image of his, with a head gear amidst snow-capped mountains. He also captioned the same with a series of hashtags that included, “#freshsnow #playful #manali #love #palpaldilkepaas #ppdkp #lovemyjob #gratitude #thankful #films #creatingdreams.”

Readers may be aware that Sunny Deol announced his son’s debut by stating that it will be a romantic drama and that he was in search of a new face for the leading lady. After auditions across Punjab and other states, the actor-director finally roped in Saher Bamba, a Shimla based model who will make her Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Reportedly, the film will be shot extensively in the northern region of India.