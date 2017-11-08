Check out: Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are the prettiest BFFs in this latest photograph

Shah Rukh Khan may be King Khan of Bollywood but his kids have always stolen the limelight from their superstar dad. Be it little munchkin AbRam Khan or graceful Suhana Khan or dapper Aryan Khan, the trio have a huge social media following. Not only them, other star kids have suddenly emerged as social media stars and have a huge following as well.

Now, B-town’s latest best friends and teenagers Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have become social media as well as paparazzi favourite. Any photograph of them goes viral on the Internet.

Now, we came across a new picture of BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor from their recent photoshoot. The photograph shows Suhana and Shanaya looking into the camera with intense looks. Matching in white, the teen stars are looking drop dead gorgeous in their latest photograph.