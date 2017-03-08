Check out: Stunning Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump

Readers may recall that, after having won hearts with her endearing performance in the hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the stunning Lisa Haydon announced her marriage with her boyfriend Dino Lalvani. After around three months, she took to the social media and announced her pregnancy by posting a picture of herself in a bikini, wherein she proudly showed off her baby bump.

Recently, Lisa Haydon posted another photograph of hers with a baby bump. This time round, she is seen in an adorably cute white dress. Lisa Haydon captioned the photograph as ‘Polaroids’.

Be it her chilling on the beaches with her girl folks or even her enjoying water sports, Lisa Haydon definitely is making the most of her time.