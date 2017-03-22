Check out: Stunning Amyra Dastur ‘shot’ while readying for ‘Lakme Fashion Week 2017’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amyra Dastur

The stunning Amyra Dastur belongs to the lot of ‘Gen-Next’ stars who are waiting in the wings to make it really big in Bollywood. Even though the stunner has already done films like Issaq (her debut film),
Mr.X, she is still waiting for that one big hit, which will catapult her into the league of extraordinary actresses. Given her drop dread gorgeous looks and talent, one is sure that she won’t have to wait for long to reach her goals.

Recently, we found this stunning photograph of Amyra Dastur as she was readying to take part in ‘Lakme Fashion Week 2017’. Amyra, who had posted the same on the social media, had captioned it as “Within you there is a #stillness .. A #sanctuary to which you can retreat at anytime and be #yourself “.

Readers may recall of having seen Amyra Dastur in the recently released much talked about action-adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, which primarily starred Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. She will be soon seen doing a peppy number in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakandi.

