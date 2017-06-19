Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Sonam Kapoor has a perfect Sunday with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sonam Kapoor has a perfect Sunday with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja (3)

Bollywood celebrity relationships always become the talk of the nation. While many try to keep their private lives away from the limelight, others publicly accept it and are fine with it. One such rumoured couple, who has been in the limelight but have not accepted their relationship publicly, is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor has a perfect Sunday with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja (2)

The rumoured couple spends a lot of time together when they are not busy with their hectic schedules. Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand spent some quality time with friends in Delhi celebrating Sonam’s 32nd birthday.

On Sunday, June 18, while the nation was super excited to India vs Pakistan finals at the ICC Champions Trophy, Sonam and Anand got together to have a chilled out Sunday. They spent the day with some friends at Versova Social in Mumbai. Sonam shared a couple of pictures whereas Anand shared goofy pictures with her.

Sonam Kapoor has a perfect Sunday with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja (1)

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are collaborating after Khoobsurat for Veere Di Wedding. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. The film will go on floors in September.

