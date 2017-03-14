Check out: Sonam Kapoor looks hot in a crop top on the cover of Cosmopolitan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out Sonam Kapoor looks hot in a crop top on the cover of Cosmopolitan

Sonam Kapoor is one such actress who never ceases to look glamorous and fashionable. Now, Sonam Kapoor has been featured on the cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

The cover story on her is titled ‘Sonam Kapoor: Why She Hates Interviews And Loves Sappy Letters’. She was seen wearing a black and white checked crop top from H&M and paired with a high waist skirt with a side slit by Nishka Lulla. Keeping it minimal, Sonam has accessorized her look with a golden bracelet with simple makeup and wavy, open hair.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon start shooting for Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Salman-Khan

BREAKING: Salman Khan denies rumours of backing…

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif at Zee…

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to celebrate Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday news

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to…

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta to play a 14 year old in Jagga…

Akshay Kumar to launch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine news

Akshay Kumar to launch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast…

Jolly LLB 3

Fox Star confirms Jolly LLB 3

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification