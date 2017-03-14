Check out: Sonam Kapoor looks hot in a crop top on the cover of Cosmopolitan

Sonam Kapoor is one such actress who never ceases to look glamorous and fashionable. Now, Sonam Kapoor has been featured on the cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

The cover story on her is titled ‘Sonam Kapoor: Why She Hates Interviews And Loves Sappy Letters’. She was seen wearing a black and white checked crop top from H&M and paired with a high waist skirt with a side slit by Nishka Lulla. Keeping it minimal, Sonam has accessorized her look with a golden bracelet with simple makeup and wavy, open hair.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon start shooting for Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman.