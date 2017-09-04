Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan bond on the first day of shooting for Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor is back to the grind with her first film post-Neerja success titled Veere Di Wedding. The film is a female centric movie which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the leading roles.

Veere Di Wedding went on floors on September 1 in Delhi. It seems like the bonding between the leading ladies Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is growing day by day. Sonam shared a selfie with Kareena as they looked resplendent in their lovely attires and looks. She captioned the photo, “First day shooting with this one… #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding will be presented by Anil Kapoor Film Company with Rhea Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. The movie has been scheduled to release next year.