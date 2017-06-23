Check out: Sonakshi Sinha recreates Tubelight pose with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

Sonakshi Sinha was amongst the celebrities who had attended the special screening of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight on Thursday night. The film released today worldwide. From Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, many came to support Salman’s latest Eid release.

After the film screening, Sonakshi Sinha met up with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. She also recreated the Tubelight pose from the film’s trailer with Salman and Sohail. She captioned the photograph as, “#tubelightkieid… kya tumhein yakeen hai?!? @sohailkhanofficial @beingsalmankhan.”

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq. It is the remake of Yash Chopra’s film with the same name which starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.