Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.06.2017 | 9:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Check out: Sonakshi Sinha recreates Tubelight pose with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sonakshi Sinha recreates Tubelight pose with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

Sonakshi Sinha was amongst the celebrities who had attended the special screening of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight on Thursday night. The film released today worldwide. From Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, many came to support Salman’s latest Eid release.

After the film screening, Sonakshi Sinha met up with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. She also recreated the Tubelight pose from the film’s trailer with Salman and Sohail. She captioned the photograph as, “#tubelightkieid… kya tumhein yakeen hai?!? @sohailkhanofficial @beingsalmankhan.”

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq. It is the remake of Yash Chopra’s film with the same name which starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out: Sonam Kapoor is a desi beauty on…

Karan Johar takes a sly dig at Bollywood…

SIMPLY DIVINE! Sanjay Dutt meets with Sri…

Flashback Friday: Harshvardhan Kapoor pens…

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded when…

10 Bollywood celebrities who bravely opened…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification