Check out: Sneak peek at Emraan Hashmi’s birthday celebration

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Readers may recall that we had reported about the versatile actor Emraan Hashmi’s plans about his birthday celebrations. As planned, Emraan Hashmi celebrated his birthday in Goa with a small, intimate gathering with close friends and family. Bollywood Hungama got our hands on the photographs of his birthday celebrations.

The adjoining photograph is a collage of Emraan Hashmi and his darling son Ayaan, who, he always calls to be a ‘winner’. The beautiful had a very special intimate celebration in Goa.

Readers may know that, in between his work and personal commitments, Emraan Hashmi also takes time out for social causes like spreading awareness about cancer and also for its treatment. Besides that, he had also authored a book called ‘The Kiss Of Life’, which was inspired by the real life unforgettable experience of his son battling with cancer.

On the films’ front, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Captain Nawab, which he is also producing. Besides that, he will be seen in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho which also stars Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta among others.

