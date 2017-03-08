Check out: Shraddha Kapoor vacations in Europe with her friends

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shraddha Kapoor

On March 3, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends in Europe. Before beginning the Euro trip, the pre-celebrations had begun in Mumbai itself, when her family and cousins came together to celebrate her birthday.

Soon after that, Shraddha Kapoor left for Europe and since then, is having a good time with her close group of friends. She shared a group photo with her gang and captioned it as “#BirthdayHoliday #FishBirthdays.”

Soon, Shraddha Kapoor will resume shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena, which is a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Besides this, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Mohit Suri‘s Half Girlfriend with Arjun Kapoor.

