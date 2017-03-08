Check out: Shraddha Kapoor vacations in Europe with her friends

On March 3, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends in Europe. Before beginning the Euro trip, the pre-celebrations had begun in Mumbai itself, when her family and cousins came together to celebrate her birthday.

Soon after that, Shraddha Kapoor left for Europe and since then, is having a good time with her close group of friends. She shared a group photo with her gang and captioned it as “#BirthdayHoliday #FishBirthdays.”

Soon, Shraddha Kapoor will resume shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena, which is a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Besides this, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Mohit Suri‘s Half Girlfriend with Arjun Kapoor.