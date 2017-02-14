Check out: Shraddha Kapoor looks chic in Valentine’s special issue of Cosmopolitan magazine

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Haseena, has the graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. The actress looks simple yet elegant on the special Valentine’s issue.

Donning a wide smile, Shraddha looks gorgeous in a floral shirt from Marks and Spencer which is paired up with high waist striped shorts. Pink lips and nude makeup with beach wavy curls rounded her look for the cover. Cosmopolitan India captioned the photo, “I believe in a fairytale-kind of love”, reveals Shraddha Kapoor, our gorgeous February cover star.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Dharma Productions’ film Ok Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress is currently shooting for Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai which is biopic based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.