Check out: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira post an extremely adorable photograph of daughter Misha

Readers may recall that, last year, in the month of August, Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with an angelic girl child who was ‘Misha Kapoor’. For starters, the name ‘Misha’ happens to be a combination of ‘Shahid’ and ‘Mira’. For quite some time, both, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor had refrained from revealing the face of Misha, although Shahid Kapoor did treat his fans to glimpses of the toddler every now and then on the social media.

Only recently, Shahid Kapoor took to the social media and revealed what Misha Kapoor really looks like. This time round, it was mummy Mira Rajput Kapoor who had posted the adjoining photograph of the little munchkin Misha. Mira Rajput Kapoor captioned the photograph as “Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there”. The same was reposted by Shahid Kapoor on his social media account.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.