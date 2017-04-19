Check out: Shahid Kapoor takes a break from Padmavati for lunch date with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor has been keeping busy with the shooting of his next film Padmavati. The film already has faced a lot of troubles but the work hasn’t stopped for the team. Whilst they continue to shoot, Shahid Kapoor took some break to spend time with his wife Mira Rajput.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the suburban restaurant for lunch date. Shahid was donning a black sleeveless sweatshirt and track pants with flip flops and sunglasses. Mira Rajput donned a casual look in a red tee, blue jeans and pink slippers with black sunglasses.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.