Check out: Shahid Kapoor takes a break from Padmavati for lunch date with wife Mira Rajput

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shahid Kapoor takes a break from Padmavati for lunch date with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor has been keeping busy with the shooting of his next film Padmavati. The film already has faced a lot of troubles but the work hasn’t stopped for the team. Whilst they continue to shoot, Shahid Kapoor took some break to spend time with his wife Mira Rajput.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the suburban restaurant for lunch date. Shahid was donning a black sleeveless sweatshirt and track pants with flip flops and sunglasses. Mira Rajput donned a casual look in a red tee, blue jeans and pink slippers with black sunglasses.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next few days due to pain in her neck and back

OMG! This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next…

Deepika Padukone opts out

OMG! Deepika Padukone opts out of a Shah Rukh…

SCOOP Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati pushed to 2018

SCOOP Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s…

Is Ranveer Singh the brand face of Indian arm of NBA

Is Ranveer Singh the brand face of Indian arm of…

Deepika Padukone bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s family for this and it is great!

Deepika Padukone bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for Padmavati in Mumbai

REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification