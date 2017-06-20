Check out: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput turned out to be a power couple at a friend’s wedding in London recently. The couple looked royal in their traditional outfits at the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor looked roegal in a black bandh gala. Mira Rajput hand-picked a pink and white outfit designed by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi on one of the ceremony days. She rounded her look with traditional jewellery comprising of maang tika, studded earrings and a choker. Shahid shared a selfie with Mira and captioned it with an emoji. This picture sort of reminded everyone of the time when they got hitched.

In a couple of other pictures at another ceremony, Mira was also spotted in a yellow and white lehenga by Anita Dongre. She also looked stunning in a black lehenga paired with an off shoulder top.

On the film front, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.