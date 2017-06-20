Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2017 | 10:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Check out: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-1

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput turned out to be a power couple at a friend’s wedding in London recently. The couple looked royal in their traditional outfits at the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-2

Shahid Kapoor looked roegal in a black bandh gala. Mira Rajput hand-picked a pink and white outfit designed by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi on one of the ceremony days. She rounded her look with traditional jewellery comprising of maang tika, studded earrings and a choker. Shahid shared a selfie with Mira and captioned it with an emoji. This picture sort of reminded everyone of the time when they got hitched.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-3

In a couple of other pictures at another ceremony, Mira was also spotted in a yellow and white lehenga by Anita Dongre. She also looked stunning in a black lehenga paired with an off shoulder top.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-4

On the film front, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-5

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look royal at a recent wedding in London-6

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out: Sonam Kapoor is a desi beauty on…

HOTNESS: Ranveer Singh's beefed up look will…

Rishi Kapoor praises the brave firefighters,…

Here’s how Shahid Kapoor is staying fit for…

This throwback image of Deepika Padukone as…

HOT! Amy Jackson flaunts her tanned body in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification