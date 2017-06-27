Check out: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan strikes a pose with her friend

Shah Rukh Khan may be the King Khan of Bollywood but his kids are definitely the next-generation superstars. Although the kids are still studying, they are always paparazzi’s delight. While little AbRam is shutterbugs’ favourite, SRK’s older kids also rule the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a star on social media. The teenager, whenever seen at events or with friends, always steals the limelight. Today, we came across a new photograph of Suhana Khan as posed alongside her friend. Keeping it casual, she wore shorts, a black top and loafers.

It was only last week when she attended the screening of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight in which SRK had a cameo. Before that, she attended the launch of her mom Gauri Khan’s restaurant and stole the limelight from her father.