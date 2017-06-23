Check out: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks cute as a button at Tubelight screening

It was a starry night on Thursday when Bollywood celebrities came to attend the special screening of Salman Khan starrer, Tubelight. The film has released worldwide today.

We all know Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tubelight. The superstar also attended the screening last night to support Salman’s new Eid release. But, one person who was paparazzi favourite was SRK’s teenage daughter Suhana Khan. In the last few years, SRK’s kids have become a paparazzi’s delight. While her daddy rocked formal wear and a waistcoat, Suhana Khan looked cute as a button as she came in an all-black avatar. She wore an off-shoulder top and ripped jeans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next opposite Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is set to release on August 4, 2017.