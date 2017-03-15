Check out: Shah Rukh Khan visits Aamir Khan’s residence to wish him on his birthday

Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan never featured in a film together till date. Over the years however, the media has been abuzz with the stories of these two stars everytime they are seen together. In fact just earlier this week, we had reported that Aamir Khan had met Shah Rukh Khan after the latter’s surgery.

Well, now we hear that Shah Rukh Khan decided to repay Aamir for his kind gesture by dropping by at the actor’s house to wish him for his birthday. Yesterday, while Aamir celebrated his birthday with the media via a press conference, there was a massive bash at his residence to celebrate his 52nd birthday. It was here, late last night when Shah Rukh Khan dropped by Aamir’s residence to wish him. Though Shah Rukh’s arm is still clearly visible in a sling, the actor made it a point to be cordial and wish a fellow artist on this special day.

Back on the film front, Aamir Khan who was recently seen in the film Dangal, will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release was Raees. The actor will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film next alongside Anushka Sharma that is tentatively titled Rehnuma.