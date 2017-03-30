Check out: Shah Rukh Khan turns into a photographer for Karan Johar in this throwback photo

Shah Rukh Khan turns into a photographer for Karan Johar in this throwback photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have been friends over two decades now. They have done several films together and been through a lot of ups and downs together in their lives. Still, Karan and SRK have managed to maintain a stable friendship.

On Thursday, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a throwback photo from their Kal Ho Na Ho days. It is a role reversal kind of day when Shah Rukh Khan turned photographer and Karan posed for him. The caption reads, “Double tap if you can’t wait for the day when they team up again to create more magic!  #ThrowbackThursday  @karanjohar @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He had a cameo in the Ranbir KapoorAnushka SharmaAishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama alongside Anushka Sharma.

