Check out: Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop gushing over Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have starred in several films together and happen to one of the most favourite romantic on-screen pairs. From Dil Toh Pagal Hai to Devdas, the co-stars always had undeniable chemistry on big screen.

On Thursday, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture reminiscing about her Devdas days when she played Chandramukhi character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film. She won the hearts of the audience with her performance. She shared a still from the song ‘Maar Dala’ and captioned it, “Maar Dala! Love can be overwhelming… #devdas #thursdaythrowback.”

Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop gushing 2

It seems like Shah Rukh Khan is still Devdas at heart who just can’t get enough of Madhuri Dixit. SRK saw the photo and could not stop gushing over her beauty and performance and wrote, “How lovely it was to sit & watch u perform this role. My favourite times as an actor.. bas dekhta rahoon.”

It’s been a long time since the Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan have acted opposite each other and fans can’t wait to see them together.

