Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma shake a leg for Imtiaz Ali’s film in Punjab

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will once again reunite on screen for another romance drama. The untitled film of Imtiaz Ali is currently in its last schedule.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma began the shooting for the last schedule in Punjab. While the earlier pictures of SRK and Anushka saw them in sun-baked fields of Punjab, the new pictures show them shooting for a song. SRK is seen in full Punjabi attire and donning a turban whereas Anushka is rocking the full Patiala avatar. The Punjabi number is being choreographed by Bosco Martis. The caption read, “Captured! @AnushkaSharma and @iamsrk shake a leg in Punjab #PunjabiStyle for #ImtiazAli’s untitled movie!”

The film’s first look and the release date have already been announced before the title of the film. This SRK-Anushka starrer is scheduled for August 25 release.