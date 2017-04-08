Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam have a blast at the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL match

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shah Rukh Khan has time and again expressed about the close bond he shares with his youngest child AbRam despite the massive age gap. It is no surprise that the actor even watches his IPL matches along with his son at the stadium and here’s the latest picture of the same.

Cricket lovers would be aware that the grand 10th season of IPL kick started last evening with its usual share of glamour and glitzy performances. Spotted at the stadium cheering for their team Kolkata Knight Riders were Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. But what caught our attention was the slight glimpse of a black tattoo on AbRam’s right side of his chest. In fact, it resembled the superstar’s tattoo that he has on the same side.

SRK Abram 2

Posting a picture of the same on his Instagram page, Shah Rukh Khan also added, “Punjab se Gujarat…only Pyaar…#AmiKKR. Awesome @gautamgambhir55 , #ChrisLynn, my @kkriders boys & Venky Mysore. Thanks Rajkot.” The superstar was seen showing his support towards his team wearing a KKR jersey and also sporting a hat.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his experience of shooting in Ludhiana along with his friend and co-actress Anushka Sharma for the forthcoming Imtiaz Ali venture. He will also be playing a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s next, details of which are eagerly awaited.

