Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan party together in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are basking in the success of their respective films Raees and Dangal. Although both of them couldn’t attend the success parties of each other’s films due to busy working schedule, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were spotted in Dubai partying hard.

SRK and Aamir attended the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli in Dubai. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar who clicked the picture of the two Khans with the birthday boy. Karan Johar shared a photo of them with the birthday message that read, “Happy 50 Ajay!! Have the best decade ever!! It was such a fun evening!!!”

As far as work is concerned, Aamir Khan will be next seen in guest appearance in his production titled Secret Superstar. He is also working with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s film tentatively titled The Ring.