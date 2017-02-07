Check out: Shabana Azmi supports NGO Kranti’s initiative of fashion show with sex workers’ daughters

Shabana Azmi is not just a popular actress but also a philanthropist and a social activist who has provided her support and help to various causes, especially related to the development of girl child and women empowerment. As a part of her other campaigns, the actress came out in support of NGO Kranti for their recent fashion show.

The recent initiative of NGO Kranti was having daughters of sex workers from Kamatipura come together for a fashion show. Talking about it, Shabana urged people to support them in their fight for equal rights and rise above the stigma that is often associated with them. She encouraged everyone to come together to share this story of empowerment and dignity.

Further describing the global platform that has been provided for these girls, Shabana Azmi also mentioned about their academic development where she asserted that they are not only well versed with English language but also work with Kranti and speak at public platforms as they share their stories to the world.

From what we hear, it was Mandeep Negi of Shades of India who acted as a stylist for these girls, but they walked the ramp devoid of make-up in their natural avatars.