Check out: Sanjay Dutt visits the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri

All the fans of the superstar Sanjay Dutt are eagerly awaiting the release of his comeback film Bhoomi, whose shooting is presently underway. Sanjay, who happens to be an ardent devotee of Hazrat Sheikh Saleem Chishti, paid a visit to the divine shrine recently in order to seek blessings from the Almighty. It is the same place where many Bollywood stars have often paid a visit to offer their prayers.

Arshad Faridi, who happens to be the descendent of Hazrat Sheikh Saleem Shishti said that this was Sanjay Dutt’s second visit in the past two years. Readers may recall that, Sanjay Dutt had visited the dargah earlier on February 6 last year. This year, Sanjay Dutt visited the dargah and offered a ‘chaadar’ there. Earlier we had also reported about the superstar suffering a rib injury while performing an action scene for Bhoomi, post which it was revealed that he had sustained a hairline crack in his rib.

As for the film Bhoomi, besides Sanjay Dutt, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari (who plays his daughter) and Sidhant Gupta among others. The film is being directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandeep Singh along with Bhushan Kumar.