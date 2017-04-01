Check out: Sanjay Dutt visits the sets of Golmaal Again

Ever since the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series has been announced, people have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release. But even before that, it seems like the crew of the film are having a gala time shooting for it, with various visits from celebrities and film characters. Well, after Ranveer Singh and the Smurfs dropped by the Golmaal Again sets, this time it was none other than Sanjay Dutt who paid the team a visit.

In fact, Sanjay Dutt who has been shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi paid a surprise visit on the sets of Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal Again. Apparently, the shooting of the film was underway in Yash Raj Studios when Sanjay dropped by to meet his close friend Ajay Devgn, and even spent time chatting with the rest of the cast Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. The superstar also extended his best wishes to the entire cast of the film.

As for the film, Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Murli Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is being readied for release in Diwali this year.