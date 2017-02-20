Check out: Sanjay Dutt takes his family on a scooter ride to explore Agra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sanjay

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his big comeback in Bollywood with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The actor commenced shooting for the same in Agra, a week ago. Sanjay’s family paid him a visit in Agra to encourage him.

Sanjay’ wife Maanayata and their two children Sharaan and Iqra visited him on the sets of the film last weekend. The twins were excited to see their father who took them on scooter ride along with his wife. Maanayata shared a family photo with a caption that read, “Nothing compares to a simple ride on a scooter with the family… Exploring the lanes of Agra. Beautiful life, thank you god.”

Bhoomi is being filmed in Bamrauli Katara and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhanth Gupta.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

sidhant

Sidhant Gupta paired opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in…

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about drug…

Tamma Tamma

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt present ‘Tamma Tamma’…

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Sanjay Dutt…

Rajkumar Hirani-1

Rajkumar Hirani finally confirms Munnabhai 3 and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification