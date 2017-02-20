Check out: Sanjay Dutt takes his family on a scooter ride to explore Agra

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his big comeback in Bollywood with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The actor commenced shooting for the same in Agra, a week ago. Sanjay’s family paid him a visit in Agra to encourage him.

Sanjay’ wife Maanayata and their two children Sharaan and Iqra visited him on the sets of the film last weekend. The twins were excited to see their father who took them on scooter ride along with his wife. Maanayata shared a family photo with a caption that read, “Nothing compares to a simple ride on a scooter with the family… Exploring the lanes of Agra. Beautiful life, thank you god.”

Bhoomi is being filmed in Bamrauli Katara and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhanth Gupta.