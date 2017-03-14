Check out: Sanjay Dutt poses for a family portrait in front of the Taj Mahal

By now, we all know that Sanjay Dutt is busy shooting for his comeback venture Bhoomi in the outskirts of Agra. In fact, recently the film’s shoot ran into a spot of trouble with the actor’s fans turning up at the location in large numbers. However, the situation was quickly brought under control and the shoot progressed without any hitch. Also, joining the actor on location in Agra was his family, Maanayata Dutt and their kids.

Taking time away from the shoot of the film, Dutt spent some quality time with his family and even visited the famous monument, the Taj Mahal. Posting a family portrait that was shot in front of the Taj on Instagram Dutt added, “Beautiful family at the taj, shooting there for bhoomi”. While the image serves as the perfect family portrait for a festive greeting, earlier Dutt had shared another image with his family from the sets of the film where they were seen riding a scooter.

As for the film Bhoomi, it is being directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandeep Singh in association with Bhushan Kumar’s banner T-Series. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhant Gupta.