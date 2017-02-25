Check out: Sanjay Dutt celebrates Mahashivratri at famous Agra temple

Sanjay Dutt, post his imprisonment, recently resumed work as he kickstarted his first comeback film Bhoomi which has Aditi Rao Hydari playing his daughter. While the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri last evening, Sanjay too decided to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings on the day of the festival.

For the same, Sanjay Dutt visited the Shri Mankameshwar Mandir in Agra. The actor has been shooting for his forthcoming release in the city and hence decided to celebrate the same there. He was also accompanied by co-actor Shekhar Suman. Here’s a glimpse of Sanjay offering his prayers at the temple. We hear that even though the actor has been undergoing a gruelling shoot schedule for Bhoomi, he took some time out to visit the shrine for Mahashivratri.

On the Bollywood front, there were many speculations about his comeback ventures but it was only recently that he decided to start with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. Going ahead, a biopic too is being made on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor starring as Sanjay Dutt. And Sanjay is also all set to revive his famous comedy franchise Munnabhai along with director Rajkumar Hirani with a third instalment in the pipeline.