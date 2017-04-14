Check out: Salman Khan shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria

Salman Khan is a very busy man. After wrapping up Tubelight last year, the actor soon began prep for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew began the first schedule of the film in the chilly Austria. After filming a song sequence and action sequence, they wrapped up the first schedule in the month of March.

Now, we came across several pictures from their Austria schedule and it seems like the cast had a lot of fun. Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar were seen posing for some pictures with Austrian Service Producer Ursula Keplinger & Reinhard Forcher. A mob of fans had also gathered on the set to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan. When he got some time from the shooting, he made sure to meet some of them.

Salman Khan shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria-2

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Kabir Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The sequel is being helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. It will reunite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the silver screen after five years. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.

