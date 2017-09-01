Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.09.2017 | 7:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Check out: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif enjoy a meal with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif enjoy a meal with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are reuniting after 5 years, are currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew are currently on the last schedule and putting in their hard work to complete the action drama.

On their off day, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai had a lunch together when Katrina Kaif over ordered food. The director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a photograph of the team having lunch together which featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sitting next to each other. He captioned the photo as, “And Katrina over orders again, day off lunch with @TigerZindaHai team #AbuDhabi.”

Tiger Zinda Hai will have high octane action sequences. The film is scheduled to be finished by this month. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan‘s Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out: Emraan Hashmi seeks blessings of…

Check out: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput…

COUPLE ALERT: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer…

INSIDE PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer…

This nostalgic picture of Sonam Kapoor and…

SHOCKING: Bollywood filmmakers reveal how…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification