Check out: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif enjoy a meal with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are reuniting after 5 years, are currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew are currently on the last schedule and putting in their hard work to complete the action drama.

On their off day, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai had a lunch together when Katrina Kaif over ordered food. The director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a photograph of the team having lunch together which featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sitting next to each other. He captioned the photo as, “And Katrina over orders again, day off lunch with @TigerZindaHai team #AbuDhabi.”

Tiger Zinda Hai will have high octane action sequences. The film is scheduled to be finished by this month. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan‘s Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.