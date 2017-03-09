Check out: Salman Khan goes cycling in Panvel

Salman Khan is known for his love for bicycles. As and when the actor gets time off work, he takes his bicycle for a ride on the busy streets of Mumbai. Usually, Salman Khan’s bodyguards stay close to him on the streets. The last time Salman Khan was seen on the streets of Bandra riding a bicycle alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan.

Salman Khan went to his farmhouse in Panvel earlier this week and much to everyone’s surprise, was seen on his cycle on the streets of Panvel. The cycle was from his Being Human collection. He was donning a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a cap and shades. He was also seen shooting for Being Human’s latest collection on the same day.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Tiger Zinda Hai in freezing locations. Featuring Katrina Kaif, the film is scheduled to release 22nd December 2017.