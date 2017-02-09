Check out: Salman Khan and his baby nephew Ahil’s playful moments

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known to be a family man. As and when the actor gets time off work, he makes sure to spend it with family especially his nephews. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil is now the youngest one in the family who loves to spend time with his mamu.

Salman Khan

After the wrap up of Tubelight, Salman finally got some free time to share some playful moments with little Ahil. It seemed like they were engrossed in the game of wrestling. Arpita captioned the photos, “Priceless moments ! Family first @beingsalmankhan.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif. This film will be directed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.

