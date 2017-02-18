Check out: Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor turn chefs for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out: Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor turn chefs for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Earlier this week, Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday. Well, the party never gets over in Kapoor family.

This afternoon, Karisma Kapoor posted an adorable picture on where the men of the family have taken the charge of the kitchen. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan can be seen chopping and cooking. While the sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma are chilling, the men of the house are having a gala time cooking. She captioned it, “Our very own #masterchefs #cookout#barbaque#flambéing#foodies #myfamily#friends#lovelyevening #aboutlastnight.”

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan is also a chef in his upcoming film inspired by Hollywood film Chef. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Sara Ali Khan

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara…

Rangoon (28)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor- Kangna Ranaut-…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Rajkumar Hirani's teenage son to assist him in Sanjay's Dutt biopic news

Rajkumar Hirani’s teenage son to assist him…

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about drug…

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj responds to Supreme Court’s order…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification