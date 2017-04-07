Check out: Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar’s fangirl moment with Ranveer Singh

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's fangirl moment with Ranveer Singh

Since Ranveer Singh entered the movie industry, he has won several hearts with performances. Adding to his acting chops, Ranveer’s chilled out nature and out of the box fashion statement always makes him stand out in the crowd.

Even the celeb kids have star struck moments when they meet Ranveer Singh. Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of one of the most celebrated cricketers Sachin Tendulkar in the country. Although she is one of those celeb kids who remains off the radar, but when it came to Ranveer she had the fangirl moment. A picture of star Ranveer and Sara are doing the rounds on social networks when Sara got an opportunity to meet him.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

