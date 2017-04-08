Check out: Richa Chadda sets the summer ablaze in a swimsuit on The Man cover

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Richa Chadda On The Cover Of The Man

Richa Chadda is the one who has shown all the colours of her talents in all of her films. Now, showing her confident yet sexy side, Richa Chadda has graced the April issue of The Man magazine.

The actress has previously featured on several covers but this one is different. Richa Chadha is ready to take on this summer in her perfect black swimsuit with a furry jacket. The tagline on the cover reads, “Richa Chadda- Swimsuit Sizzler.”

On the work front, Richa Chadda will be seen in her first American production, Love Sonia that also stars Freida Pinto and Demi Moore. The film is directed by Tabrez Noorani and is slated to release in mid-2017. She is currently filming for Fukrey 2 and will also be seen in Pooja Bhatt‘s Cabaret.

