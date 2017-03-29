Check out: Ranveer Singh’s jam session with Anushka Manchanda has made everyone curious

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Ranveer Singh's jam session with Anushka Manchanda

Ranveer Singh surely knows how to up the curiosity levels amongst his fans. The actor has keeping busy with the current shooting schedule for his next film. But, that hasn’t Ranveer Singh from some jam session.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself from a recording studio with singer and composer Anushka Manchanda. This definitely has increased the curiosity and left people wondering about Ranveer’s recording session. With a sneak peek from his session, Ranveer gave us with a caption that reads, “Make a mixxx @IAmAnushka.”

Ranveer is donning a rapper style outfit whereas Anushka kept it casual. It seems like this could a pre-rehearsal for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in which he will be playing a rapper.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on November 17, 2017. His next, after Padmavat, will be with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

