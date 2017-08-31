Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.08.2017 | 7:08 PM IST

Check out: Ranveer Singh looks sharp and suave in this new photoshoot for an ad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh looks sharp and suave in this new photoshoot for an ad-1

Ranveer Singh is definitely a favourite not only amongst fans but even brands. Every brand wants Ranveer Singh as he brings a certain quirkiness and freshness to the brand. It is known that the actor is a face of many brands including VIVO mobile phones.

We came across some new campaign shots of Ranveer Singh for VIVO mobiles. He looks extremely dapper and sharp flaunting his Padmavati look holding the new VIVO V7 Plus. Ranveer is donning a beige suit with beard and moustache.

Ranveer Singh looks sharp and suave in this new photoshoot for an ad-2

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently on the last schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. In the film, the actor will be seen as the emperor Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017.

