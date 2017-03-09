Check out: Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani shoot at Bhopal jail for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping busy with the hectic shooting schedule of his next film which is the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor has gone through tremendous physical change to look like Sanjay Dutt.

After shooting in Mumbai, the cast and crew have now started their next schedule in Bhopal. Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani visited Bhopal Jail where he was spotted alongside some policemen. The film will showcase Sanjay Dutt’s entire life from his childhood days to his relationships to his controversial days after 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. Anushka Sharma also has a guest appearance where she will play the role of a journalist. Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos which stars Katrina Kaif.