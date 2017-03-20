Check out: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif engrossed in work on the sets of Jagga Jasoos

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting on screen in Anurag Basu’s musical action-adventure, Jagga Jasoos. This will be their second film together after Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani.

While the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the film, we came across some photographs from their upcoming film. The photos show Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif engrossed in work while looking at their scene on the monitor. Ranbir is dressed in an olive green shirt with sunglasses whereas Katrina is donning spring summer inspired print maxi dress.

The film will reportedly have 29 songs that will be composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos has been delayed and will release later this year.