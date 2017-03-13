Check out: Ranbir Kapoor is only interested in ladoo at RK Holi party

Today, being ‘Holi-day’ aka the festival of colours, the entire country will be as colorful as it can get. Additionally, there will be many Holi parties that will be organized all over. Whenever one speaks of Holi parties, there is no denying the fact that the party which happened at the ‘RK Studios’, was one of the most eagerly awaited ones of all times.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor posted the adjoining photograph of a Holi party that had taken place at RK Studios years back. The photograph shows the cute and innocent Ranbir Kapoor, who is seen with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photograph as “Happy n SAFE Holi !!! (RK studio Holi pic ) Rans only interested in the laddoo”.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, he will be soon seen in the much awaited Jagga Jasoos, which has the stunning Katrina Kaif who has been paired opposite him. The film is being directed by Anurag Basu.