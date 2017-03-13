Check out: Ranbir Kapoor is only interested in ladoo at RK Holi party

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Neetu

Today, being ‘Holi-day’ aka the festival of colours, the entire country will be as colorful as it can get. Additionally, there will be many Holi parties that will be organized all over. Whenever one speaks of Holi parties, there is no denying the fact that the party which happened at the ‘RK Studios’, was one of the most eagerly awaited ones of all times.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor posted the adjoining photograph of a Holi party that had taken place at RK Studios years back. The photograph shows the cute and innocent Ranbir Kapoor, who is seen with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photograph as “Happy n SAFE Holi !!! (RK studio Holi pic ) Rans only interested in the laddoo”.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, he will be soon seen in the much awaited Jagga Jasoos, which has the stunning Katrina Kaif who has been paired opposite him. The film is being directed by Anurag Basu.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos gets pushed to July 2017 news

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos…

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta to play a 14 year old in Jagga…

Rajkumar Hirani may shoot Sanjay Dutt biopic at this jail news

Rajkumar Hirani may shoot Sanjay Dutt biopic at…

Ranbir

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor travels by public transport to…

Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos postponed again and we know the reason why!

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starrer…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification