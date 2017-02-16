Check out: R Madhavan’s unforgettable time as a speaker at Harvard University

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier this week, R Madhavan was invited as a guest to speak at the 14th edition of the India Conference at Harvard which is one of the largest student-run conferences with a focus on India in the US. Along with Madhavan, other Indian personalities included designer Manish Malhotra and Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

According to several people who got a chance to be at the event R Madhavan’s speech was really good and funny. Madhavan shared an image with the Harvard crowd after his speech and called it an unforgettable time. Posing alongside Manish Malhotra, he wrote, “With THE @ManishMalhotra (awesome talk) and students of Harvard Business School. Unforgettable times.”

The two-day event was hosted by the graduate students of Harvard University at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer space film Chandamama Door Ke.

