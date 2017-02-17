Check out: Priyanka Chopra’s highlighter game is strong at New York Fashion Week 2017

One thing Priyanka Chopra knows is how to grab eyeballs. The actress is always on point with her fashion game and fashion and beauty critics would agree. The actress attended the closing ceremony of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 yesterday.

Attending the Marc Jocobs show, Priyanka stole the limelight with her glammed up appearance. Although the full shot of her outfit wasn’t seen, her makeup game was too strong. She looked chic in a white Marc Jacobs outfit paired with a blue fur coat. Her bronze beauty look was done by Sir John, brand ambassador and celebrity makeup artist for L’Oreal Paris. She rounded her look with a fierce highlight, winged eyeliner and nude lips. The tied up wavy hair completed her glamourous look.

A day before, Priyanka Chopra had attended the Prabal Gurung’s show. On the work front, Priyanka will be making her debut in Hollywood movies with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron starrer Baywatch.