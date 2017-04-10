Check out: Priyanka Chopra spends her weekend cuddling her baby niece and it’s adorable

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Priyanka Chopra spends her weekend cuddling her baby niece and it's adorable

Priyanka Chopra may be super busy conquering the world on the professional front but that does not stop her from some family time. Be it her mother, cousins and spending time with nieces and nephews, the actress makes sure the weekends are for her family and friends.

Priyanka Chopra shared two adorable pictures of her niece this past weekend whilst she spent some auntie-niece time. She held her close to her as she slept in her arms. She captioned it, “Masis precious @chickyp85 @shireen_shiva_rose #babytime #besthugsever???? #weekendgetaway”

Priyanka Chopra spends her weekend cuddling her baby niece and it's adorable1

Well, even Priyanka Chopra could not help falling asleep next to her bundle of joy. She wrote, “Goodnight world.. Zzzzzzz @chickyp85 @shireen_shiva_rose.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her big anticipated debut, Baywatch, which is releasing on May 26. She will be seen playing the negative character, Victoria Leeds who will  be making Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s life difficult in the film.

