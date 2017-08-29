Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.08.2017 | 2:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Check out: Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja’s blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Check out Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai to get some work done and spend quality time with friends and family. This past weekend, Priyanka Chopra did everything a Mumbaikar would do during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Check out Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings from Lord Ganesha. She shared a photo of herself touching Bappa’s feet and wrote, “Amazing darshan #lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya #midnightDarshan thank you everyone for making it so simple @madhuchopra @shaina_nc.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

Post Darshan, Priyanka Chopra headed to Marine Drive with friends to do a bit of ‘tafree’ and enjoyed a piping hot pizza later. Spending some quality time at Marine Drive in Mumbai with Tamanna Dutt and Mushtaq Sheikh, she captioned the photo as, “It’s been years since I’ve just sat by the ocean at Marine drive.. used to be one of my favourite things to do when I modelled.. I guess In the hustle bustle of life we just don’t pause to feel the breeze..the beautiful #queensnecklace Just .. #simplepleasures #PostDarshanChill #incognito #midnightTafree #mumbairomance @tam2cul @sudeepdutt @mushtaqshiekh #mumbaijourney #17yearsandcounting #nostalgic.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up her next Hollywood film titled Isn’t It Romantic, featuring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. It is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in A Kid Like Jake which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. It will head to the theatres in 2018. Currently, Priyanka is prepping to start to the third season of her TV show, Quantico.

Check out Priyanka Chopra seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; chills by Marine Drive post darshan!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan surprises BFF Farah Khan…

WOW! Riteish Deshmukh makes this…

Check out: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Ganesh…

Check out: Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria seek…

BHAI MEETS BABA: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt…

INSIDE PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification