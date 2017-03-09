Check out: Priyanka Chopra poses with her Powerpuff girls on sets of Quantico

Global star Priyanka Chopra is known to have a close bond with her cast members of the famous American TV series ‘Quantico’. As the show happened to be Priyanka Chopra’s first venture as a lead actress in Hollywood, the show has been extremely close to her.

Every now and then, Priyanka Chopra shares photographs hanging out with her crew especially her co-stars Yasmine Al Massri and Johanna Brady. Yasmine Al Massri recently shared a photo from the sets of ‘Quantico’ celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8. She captioned the same as, “our #powerpuffgirls selfie for today’s #internationalwomensday & oh this is Tony r DP #quan2co women @priyankachopra @thejohannabraddy.”

Yasmine Al Massri also shared another picture of Priyanka Chopra from last year Emmys praising her work. The message read, “I couldn’t not show this one off on #internationalwomensday my @priyankachopra I am so inspired by the women u are #quan2co women.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her big Hollywood movie debut with Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film is slated to release on May 26, 2017 in the US.