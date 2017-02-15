Check out: Priyanka Chopra looks red hot on Baywatch Valentine’s motion poster

Priyanka Chopra is making waves in Hollywood and there’s no stopping her. This year is even more special for her as the actress will be making her Hollywood movie debut with Baywatch.

In case one did not know, it was Valentine’s Day yesterday and the Baywatch team released a special motion poster for the same. The entire cast is seen dressed in red swimwear while Priyanka looks smoking hot in a tube neck red gown. She captioned it, “Saving people from a lonely #ValentinesDay one kiss at a time. #Baewatch #VictoriaLeeds”

Priyanka Chopra will be sharing screen space with Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra will also star as the film’s villain named Victoria Leeds. Baywatch is a reboot of 90s TV show and is an action-comedy of the same name where Johnson and Efron work together to save the life guarding brand and team up to solve a murder at the beach. Baywatch hits theatres on May 26, 2017.